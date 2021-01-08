Free COVID-19 vaccines to be offered at Alamodome to priority groups
Jay Flexner gets the Moderna Vaccine from a University Health System nurse at Wonderland of the Americas Jan. 4, 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Starting Monday, the City of San Antonio will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at the Alamodome to those who are in the top two tiers –Phase 1A and Phase 1B.
Those who are eligible are health care workers, people 65 and older, and individuals with chronic medical conditions, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.
As many as 1,500 vaccines can be administered daily at the Alamodome, but the inoculations are limited to those who pre-register. Dr. Colleen Bridger with San Antonio Metro Health says they want to vaccinate as many people as possible as efficiently as possible, so only those who make appointments will get the Pfizer vaccine.
Registration will open Saturday, Jan. 9. You can call 311 and select option B, or register here .
If you can’t get in this time around, Bridger says more vaccines are on the way. She expects to receive 9,000 doses a week for the Alamodome.