Free Fiesta Event Features “Largest Piñata in the Barrio”

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — They say everything is bigger in Texas and this weekend, that will include a piñata.
Piñatas in the Barrio is an official Fiesta event taking place this Saturday at Plaza Guadalupe.
It will be a day packed with music, food and shopping for the entire family.
One of the highlights will be the unveiling of the largest piñata in the barrio.
The free even is a fund raiser for Action United for Entertainers and Diverse Artists.
That’s a nonprofit providing ,medical, mental health, financial and legal assistance to artists who have fallen on hard times.
So pack up the family and head over to 1327 Guadalupe Street from noon until 9 P.M.
Admission is free.