Free Fishing Day in Texas is this Saturday
Proud fusherman posing with his catch at local river. He's wearing green cap, sunglasses,fishing vest, and beige t-shirt. Holding the fish, looking at camera and smiling. Blurry water ina background.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Had enough of the pandemic and riots? Perhaps you could use a day in the great outdoors.
Grab your rod, reel and tackle box. Saturday, June 6 is Free Fishing Day in Texas.
Every year on the first Saturday in June, you can fish without a license on public waterways in Texas.
“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department inland fisheries director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”
Keep in mind that some areas are closed due to the pandemic so you may want to check before you head out the that prime fishing spot you’ve heard about.
Head to the Texas Parks and Wildlife webpage to learn more about Free Fishing Day and to find a public waterway near you.