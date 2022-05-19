      Weather Alert

Free household hazardous waste disposal event Saturday

Katy Barber
May 19, 2022 @ 10:29am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio residents have the chance to offload hazardous waste items from homes for free this weekend.

The city’s Solid Waste Management Department is holding the household hazardous waste (HHW) event Saturday at 2755 Rigsby Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SWMD customers may dispose of paint, oil, chemicals, pesticides, batteries and electronics. The event is only open to SWMD customers and will be required to show a valid picture ID and a copy of the most recent CPS Energy bill.

The department outlines a number of requirements for dropping off hazardous materials that include:

  • Contents should be kept in the original container
  • If the container is leaking, transfer contents to a leak proof or lined cardboard box
  • Do not mix different materials in the same container or bag
  • Place all items in a box and put it in the trunk or truck bed during transport
  • A technician will unload the HHW materials and return the containers upon request
  • If materials are brought in a non-approved container, it will not be returned
  • Paint and other liquid waste are limited to five 5-gallon cans and 25 1-gallon cans with a 220-pound limit

There are a number of items that will not be accepted that include household garbage, ammunition, fireworks and medical waste. A complete list of accepted and non-accepted items can be found at www.sarecycles.org.

SWMD offers daily household hazardous waste disposal at the drop-off center located at 7030 Culebra Road. Monthly drop-off events are at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway and the next monthly event is set for June 4 and June 5.

