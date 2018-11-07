Free Landfill Day in San Antonio this Saturday

San Antonio residents are invited to participate in the City’s Solid Waste Management Department’s free landfill day .
If you have a garage or storage unit crammed with things you’re not going to use anymore, this is your chance to unload it once and for all.
Items you can bring include old furniture an other bulky items. You can NOT bring hazardous household waste including old cans of paint, used motor oil and aerosol cans.
Once you have your truck loaded up, throw a tarp over your load and make sure you grab your CPS Energy bill for proof that you pay the solid waste service fee and your picture ID.
Then head over to one of these locations:
Bitters Brush Recycling Center
(Brush only)
1800 Wurzbach Parkway
Southside Brush & Bulky Waste Collection Center
(Brush and Bulky Items only)
5450 Castroville Rd.
Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center
(Bulky Items only)
1800 Wurzbach Parkway
Culebra Rd. Bulky Waste and HHW Collection
Center (Bulky Items & HHW only)
7030 Culebra Rd.
Republic Services Landfill
7000 IH 10 E
TDS Transfer Station
(Bulky Items only)
11601 Starcrest
*customer may be required to wear a safety vest on loan
Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center
(Bulky Items only)
2755 Rigsby Avenue
Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center
(Brush only)
8963 Nelson Road
Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center
(Bulky Items only)
1531 Frio City Road
Waste Management Landfill
8611 Covel Road
*customer may be required to wear a safety vest on loan
Free landfill day is Saturday from 9 until 1.