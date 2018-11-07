Free Landfill Day in San Antonio this Saturday

San Antonio residents are invited to participate in the City’s Solid Waste Management Department’s free landfill day .

If you have a garage or storage unit crammed with things you’re not going to use anymore, this is your chance to unload it once and for all.

Items you can bring include old furniture an other bulky items. You can NOT bring hazardous household waste including old cans of paint, used motor oil and aerosol cans.

Once you have your truck loaded up, throw a tarp over your load and make sure you grab your CPS Energy bill for proof that you pay the solid waste service fee and your picture ID.

Then head over to one of these locations:

Bitters Brush Recycling Center

(Brush only)

1800 Wurzbach Parkway

Southside Brush & Bulky Waste Collection Center

(Brush and Bulky Items only)

5450 Castroville Rd.

Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center

(Bulky Items only)

1800 Wurzbach Parkway

Culebra Rd. Bulky Waste and HHW Collection

Center (Bulky Items & HHW only)

7030 Culebra Rd.

Republic Services Landfill

7000 IH 10 E

TDS Transfer Station

(Bulky Items only)

11601 Starcrest

*customer may be required to wear a safety vest on loan

Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center

(Bulky Items only)

2755 Rigsby Avenue

Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center

(Brush only)

8963 Nelson Road

Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center

(Bulky Items only)

1531 Frio City Road

Waste Management Landfill

8611 Covel Road

*customer may be required to wear a safety vest on loan

Free landfill day is Saturday from 9 until 1.