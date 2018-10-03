Free Tacos for San Antonio blood donors

San Antonio (KTSA News) – Free tacos!!!

Now that we have your attention, here’s how you can save a life while indulging in an early morning favorite.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and Las Palapas Restaurants, will provide San Antonio donors with a coupon and FREEquent buyer card for three free Las Palapas breakfast tacos for every blood and platelet donation in October.

This is a time of year when donations are seriously needed because summer is winding down and the center experiences a drop in donors when the weather warms up.

They need all blood types and you need tacos.

Just touch the tacos to learn more.