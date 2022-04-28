Freed Marine Trevor Reed makes a stop in San Antonio on his long journey home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Freed Marine Trevor Reed has finally returned to his home state of Texas.
Reed had been in Russian custody since 2019 and was released this week in a prisoner swap with the Kremlin.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said he was released after a “lengthy negotiation process” in exchange for Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, who has been jailed for more than a decade in the U.S. on drug smuggling charge, according to the Associated Press.
Rep. August Pfluger shared photos of Reed’s return on Twitter early Thursday. KENS-TV reports Reed was possibly taken to Brook Army Medical Center over concerns and reports he is suffering from tuberculosis.
This is the moment we have all been praying for. WELCOME HOME, Trevor Reed! 🇺🇸 @freetrevorreed pic.twitter.com/GooLSxSfsk
— Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) April 28, 2022
“Trevor has survived a real-life nightmare, held in a Russian prison for nearly 1000 days with little to no access to badly-needed health care or communication with his family,” U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said in a statement. “I’m beyond relieved Trevor will return home to his family in Texas, who were relentless in the fight to secure his release and never gave up hope.
Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020 after being convicted of assaulting two Russian police officers the year before, the Associated Press reports. He always maintained that he had no recollection of the incident and pleaded not guilty.
Reed was put on trial and sentenced to 9 years in prison and was moved to a prison camp in Mordovia, about 350 miles from Moscow, after he lost his appeal.
