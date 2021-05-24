Freeman Coliseum wraps up housing unaccompanied migrant minors
Photo courtesy of Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The housing facility set up at Freeman Coliseum in Bexar County for unaccompanied migrant minors has closed its doors after 6 weeks.
The agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services and Office of Refugee Services is set to officially end May 30.
The facility housed more than 2,000 boys aged 13-17 mostly from Central America. Officials said that most children were placed with a sponsor or with their families over the 6-week period the facility was operational.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Pct 1 County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores met with the remaining boys at the facility Monday morning to offer well wishes.
On April 7, Governor Greg Abbott visited the Freeman Coliseum to call attention to reports of abuse and sexual assault. County officials called the allegations “fake news.”