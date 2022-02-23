Freezing rain expected in Texas Hill Country from latest cold blast

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A blast of cold weather is expecting to bring a couple rounds of freezing rain to the Texas Hill Country Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The National Weather Service said freezing temperatures are expected to reach as far south as downtown San Antonio Wednesday night and as far south as northern Bexar County Thursday night.
A light wintry mix north of San Antonio can lead to icy surfaces both nights — particularly on elevated surfaces like overpasses. Areas south of San Antonio and New Braunfels are expected to only see light rain.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Bexar County and areas north until noon Thursday.