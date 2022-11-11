Freezing temperatures expected in parts of the Hill Country over the weekend.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is expecting freezing temperatures overnight for parts of the Texas Hill Country both Saturday and Sunday morning.

After a cold front arrives Friday afternoon, overnight lows are expected to drop well into the 30s in areas including Kerrville, Fredericksburg and possibly Boerne.

Further south, the San Antonio area should see chilly mornings as well, but temperatures should stay in between 35 and 40 degrees.

Daytime highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the low 60s with more showers expected Monday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon through the evening.