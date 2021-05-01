      Weather Alert

Friday Five: American Bands

Dennis Foley
Apr 30, 2021 @ 7:28pm

5. Metallica

4. Guns N’ Roses

3. Aerosmith

2. Eagles

1. Van Halen

Honorable Mentions

KISS

Fleetwood Mac

Cheap Trick

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Bon Jovi

ZZ Top

Motley Crue

Journey

Nirvana

Boston

Pearl Jam

Allman Brothers Band

Heart

The White Stripes

Soundgarden

The Doors

