Friday Five: Bald Musicians

Dennis Foley
Jul 9, 2021 @ 1:33pm

5. James Taylor

4. Kenny Chesney

3. Billy Joel

2. Darius Rucker

1. Phil Collins

Honorable Mentions

2Pac

Aaron Lewis

Billy Corgan

Bob Mould

Britney Spears

Chris Daughtry

Chris Slade

David Draiman

Ed Kowalczyk

Fred Durst

Geoff Tate

Michael Stipe

Peter Gabriel

Pitbull

Rob Halford

Seal

Sinead O’Connor

Tom Morello

