Friday Five: Bands Whose Biggest Hit Was A Cover
Katy Barber
Jan 7, 2022 @ 1:30pm
5. Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower
4. Joan Jett – I Love Rock N Roll
3. Manfred Mann – Blinded By The Light
2. Great White – Once Bitten Twice Shy
1. Black Crowes – Hard To Handle
Honorable Mention:
Byrds – Mr Tambourine Man
Fugees – Killing Me Softly
Ike And Tina Turner – Proud Mary
Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah
Joe Cocker – With a Little Help From My Friends
Jose Feliciano – Light My Fire
Nazareth – Love Hurts
Power Station – Get It On
Quiet Riot – Cum On Feel The Noize
Run DMC – Walk This Way
Sinead O Connor – Nothing Compares 2U
Tesla – Signs
Uncle Kracker – Drift Away
Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You
