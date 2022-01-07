      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Bands Whose Biggest Hit Was A Cover

Katy Barber
Jan 7, 2022 @ 1:30pm

5. Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower

4. Joan Jett – I Love Rock N Roll

3. Manfred Mann – Blinded By The Light

2. Great White – Once Bitten Twice Shy

1. Black Crowes – Hard To Handle

Honorable Mention: 

Byrds – Mr Tambourine Man 

Fugees – Killing Me Softly

Ike And Tina Turner – Proud Mary 

Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah 

Joe Cocker – With a Little Help From My Friends 

Jose Feliciano – Light My Fire 

Nazareth – Love Hurts 

Power Station – Get It On 

Quiet Riot – Cum On Feel The Noize 

Run DMC – Walk This Way 

Sinead O Connor – Nothing Compares 2U 

Tesla – Signs 

Uncle Kracker – Drift Away 

Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You

