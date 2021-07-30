      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Bassists Who Can Sing

Dennis Foley
Jul 30, 2021 @ 2:59pm

5. Gene Simmons

4. Sting

3. Roger Waters

2. Geddy Lee

1. Paul McCartney

Honorable Mentions

Benjamin Orr

Blackie Lawless

Curt Smith

Doug Pinnick

Glenn Hughes

Jack Blades

Jack Bruce

Kip Winger

Lemmy

Les Claypool

Peter Cetera

Phil Lynott

Suzi Quatro

Tom Araya

 

Popular Posts
Registered Sex Offender arrested after he was found in a home with a 14 year old runaway
Go Fund Me set up for popular local comedian Cleto Rodriguez as he recovers from COVID-19
The Government Tells Lies And Confuses The People On The Best Of Days, So Why Would The Vaccine Be Different?
San Antonio police ID shooter and woman killed in southside standoff
Otis McKane found guilty in 2016 San Antonio police detective murder, elbows bailiff in face
Connect With Us Listen To Us On