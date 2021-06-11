Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Best 80s Artists
Dennis Foley
Jun 11, 2021 @ 6:20pm
5. Journey
4. Def Leppard
3. U2
2. Michael Jackson
1. Van Halen
Honorable Mentions
AC/DC
Aerosmith
Bon Jovi
Bruce Springsteen
Bryan Adams
Dire Straits
Genesis
George Michael
Guns N Roses
Madonna
Metallica
The Police
Prince
Tom Petty
