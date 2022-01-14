      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Best 80s Music Videos

Dennis Foley
Jan 14, 2022 @ 1:53pm

5. Bon Jovi — Wanted Dead Or Alive

4. Def Leppard — Pour Some Sugar On Me, Version 2

3. Dire Straits — Money For Nothing

2. Peter Gabriel — Sledgehammer

1. Michael Jackson — Thriller

Honorable Mentions

Aerosmith — Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

A-ha — Take On Me

Bon Jovi — Livin’ On A Prayer

Bruce Springsteen — Born In The USA

David Bowie and Mick Jagger — Dancing In The Street

Duran Duran — Hungry like the Wolf

Genesis — Land of Confusion

George Michael — I Want Your Sex

Guns N’ Roses — Sweet Child O’ Mine

INXS — Need You Tonight

Madonna — Open Your Heart

Michael Jackson — Beat It

The Police — Every Breath You Take

Robert Palmer — Addicted To Love

U2 — Pride (In The Name Of Love)

Whitesnake — Here I Go Again

Whitney Houston — How Will I Know

ZZ Top — Legs

