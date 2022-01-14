Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Best 80s Music Videos
Dennis Foley
Jan 14, 2022 @ 1:53pm
5. Bon Jovi — Wanted Dead Or Alive
4. Def Leppard — Pour Some Sugar On Me, Version 2
3. Dire Straits — Money For Nothing
2. Peter Gabriel — Sledgehammer
1. Michael Jackson — Thriller
Honorable Mentions
Aerosmith — Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
A-ha — Take On Me
Bon Jovi — Livin’ On A Prayer
Bruce Springsteen — Born In The USA
David Bowie and Mick Jagger — Dancing In The Street
Duran Duran — Hungry like the Wolf
Genesis — Land of Confusion
George Michael — I Want Your Sex
Guns N’ Roses — Sweet Child O’ Mine
INXS — Need You Tonight
Madonna — Open Your Heart
Michael Jackson — Beat It
The Police — Every Breath You Take
Robert Palmer — Addicted To Love
U2 — Pride (In The Name Of Love)
Whitesnake — Here I Go Again
Whitney Houston — How Will I Know
ZZ Top — Legs
Popular Posts
Two students at San Antonio's Johnson High School killed in crash near the school's entrance
VIA service changes take effect this week
SAPD: Woman hogtied and caged toddlers
Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site
Man shot by thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars parked at a San Antonio apartment complex
Recent Posts
Gusty winds bring fire threat to San Antonio area
21 mins ago
Your Dog Doesn’t Need A Sweater
37 mins ago
Texas judge opens door for widespread constitutional challenges to Gov. Greg Abbott’s border initiative
39 mins ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On