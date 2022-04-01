      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Best ’90s Albums

Dennis Foley
Apr 1, 2022 @ 1:33pm

5. Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pill

4. Soundgarden – Superunknown

3. Nirvana – Nevermind

2. Black Crowes – Shake Your Moneymaker

1. Metallica – Metallica

Honorable Mention

Backstreet Boys – Millennium

Beastie Boys – Ill Communication

Beck – Odelay

Cake – Fashion Nugget

Chumbawamba – Tubthumping

Counting Crows – August and Everything After

Creed – Human Clay

Garth Brooks – No Fences

Green Day – Dookie

Guns N’ Roses – Use Your Illusion I

Hootie and the Blowfish – Cracked Rear View

Kid Rock – Devil Without A Cause

Korn – Follow The Leader

Limp Bizkit – Significant Other

Megadeth – Rust in Peace

Nine Inch Nails – The Downward Spiral

Oasis – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

Offspring – Smash

Pearl Jam – Ten

Radiohead – OK Computer

Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik

REM – Automatic for the People

Smashing Pumpkins – Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness

Stone Temple Pilots – Purple

Tool – Aenima

U2 – Achtung Baby

Verve – Urban Hymns

Weezer – Weezer

