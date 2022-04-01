Weather Alert
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Friday Five
Friday Five: Best ’90s Albums
Dennis Foley
Apr 1, 2022 @ 1:33pm
5. Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pill
4. Soundgarden – Superunknown
3. Nirvana – Nevermind
2. Black Crowes – Shake Your Moneymaker
1. Metallica – Metallica
Honorable Mention
Backstreet Boys – Millennium
Beastie Boys – Ill Communication
Beck – Odelay
Cake – Fashion Nugget
Chumbawamba – Tubthumping
Counting Crows – August and Everything After
Creed – Human Clay
Garth Brooks – No Fences
(not available)
Green Day – Dookie
Guns N’ Roses – Use Your Illusion I
Hootie and the Blowfish – Cracked Rear View
Kid Rock – Devil Without A Cause
Korn – Follow The Leader
Limp Bizkit – Significant Other
Megadeth – Rust in Peace
Nine Inch Nails – The Downward Spiral
Oasis – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?
Offspring – Smash
Pearl Jam – Ten
Radiohead – OK Computer
Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik
REM – Automatic for the People
Smashing Pumpkins – Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness
Stone Temple Pilots – Purple
Tool – Aenima
U2 – Achtung Baby
Verve – Urban Hymns
Weezer – Weezer
