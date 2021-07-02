Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Best America and USA Songs
Dennis Foley
Jul 2, 2021 @ 3:00pm
5. Don McLean — American Pie
4. Tom Petty — American Girl
3. Lee Greenwood — God Bless the USA
2. Grand Funk Railroad — We’re An American Band
1. Guess Who — American Woman
Honorable Mentions
Beach Boys — Surfin’ USA
Bob Seger — American Storm
Bruce Springsteen — Born In The USA
Carrie Underwood — All American Girl
Chuck Berry — Back in the USA
Def Leppard — Hello America
Green Day — American Idiot
James Brown — Living in America
Jay and the Americans — Only in America
John Mellencamp — R-O-C-K in the USA
Kid Rock — American Bad Ass
Kim Wilde — Kids in America
KISS — All American Man
Linda Rondstadt — Back in the USA
Miley Cyrus — Party in the USA
Neil Diamond — America
Night Ranger — [You Can Still] Rock in America
Ray Charles — America The Beautiful
Simon and Garfunkel — America
Steve Miller Band — Living in the USA
Styx — Miss America
Supertramp — Breakfast in America
(unavailable)
Team America — America, Fuck Yeah
Toby Keith — Courtesy of the Red White and Blue (Angry American)
Weezer — Surf Wax America
