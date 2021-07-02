      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Best America and USA Songs

Dennis Foley
Jul 2, 2021 @ 3:00pm

5. Don McLean — American Pie

4. Tom Petty — American Girl

3. Lee Greenwood — God Bless the USA

2. Grand Funk Railroad — We’re An American Band

1. Guess Who — American Woman

Honorable Mentions

Beach Boys — Surfin’ USA

Bob Seger — American Storm

Bruce Springsteen — Born In The USA

Carrie Underwood — All American Girl

Chuck Berry — Back in the USA

Def Leppard — Hello America

Green Day — American Idiot

James Brown — Living in America

Jay and the Americans — Only in America

John Mellencamp — R-O-C-K in the USA

Kid Rock — American Bad Ass

Kim Wilde — Kids in America

KISS — All American Man

Linda Rondstadt — Back in the USA

Miley Cyrus — Party in the USA

Neil Diamond — America

Night Ranger — [You Can Still] Rock in America

Ray Charles — America The Beautiful

Simon and Garfunkel — America

Steve Miller Band — Living in the USA

Styx — Miss America

Supertramp — Breakfast in America

(unavailable)

Team America — America, Fuck Yeah

Toby Keith — Courtesy of the Red White and Blue (Angry American)

Weezer — Surf Wax America

