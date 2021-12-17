      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Best Christmas songs

Katy Barber
Dec 17, 2021 @ 2:00pm

5. Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas?

4. Bing Crosby – White Christmas

3. Andy Williams – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

2. Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock

1. Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas

Honorable Mentions

Burl Ives – A Holly Jolly Christmas

 Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

 Elvis Presley – Blue Christmas

 Frank Sinatra – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

 John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

 José Feliciano – Feliz Navidad

 Nat King Cole – The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)

Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime

The Ronnettes – Sleigh Ride

Wham – Last Christmas

