San Antonio News
Friday Five: Best Christmas songs
Katy Barber
Dec 17, 2021 @ 2:00pm
5. Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas?
4. Bing Crosby – White Christmas
3. Andy Williams – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
2. Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock
1. Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas
Honorable Mentions
Burl Ives – A Holly Jolly Christmas
Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
Elvis Presley – Blue Christmas
Frank Sinatra – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
José Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
Nat King Cole – The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)
Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime
The Ronnettes – Sleigh Ride
Wham – Last Christmas
Christmas songs
Friday Five
