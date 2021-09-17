      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Best Women Bands

Katy Barber
Sep 17, 2021 @ 1:57pm

5. Fleetwood Mac

4. ABBA

3. Heart

2. Blondie 

1. The Pretenders

Honorable Mentions

B-52’s

The Donnas

Eurythmics

Evanescence

Garbage

The Go-Gos

Halestorm

Jefferson Airplane

Berlin

Veruca Salt

