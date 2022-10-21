KTSA KTSA Logo

Friday Five: “Bird” Songs

By Dennis Foley
October 21, 2022 1:30PM CDT
5. Kenny G – Songbird

4. The Trashmen – Surfin’ Bird

3. Prince – When Doves Cry

2. Steve Miller Band – Fly Like An Eagle

1. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird

Honorable Mention

Anne Murray – Snowbird

The Beatles – And Your Bird Can Sing

The Beatles – Blackbird

The Beatles – Free as a Bird

The Beatles – Norwegian Wood (The Bird Has Flown)

Bob Marley – Three Little Birds

Bobby Day – Rockin Robin

Coldplay – Birds

Iron Maiden – Where Eagles Dare

James Taylor & Carly Simon – Mockingbird

John Ashcroft – Let the Eagle Soar

(not available)

Morris Day and the Time – The Bird

Rick Dees – Disco Duck

Rob Thomas – Mockingbird

Sammy Hagar – Eagles Fly

Silver Connection – Fly Robin Fly

They Might Be Giants – Birdhouse in Your Soul

Weather Report – Birdland

