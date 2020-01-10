      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Blue songs

Dennis Foley
Jan 10, 2020 @ 2:44pm

Thursday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, so why not show some support for blue?

The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

5. Foreigner — Blue Morning, Blue Day

4. Badfinger — Baby Blue

3. The Ozark Mountain Daredevils — Jackie Blue

2. Styx — Blue Collar Man

1. The Who — Behind Blue Eyes

Honorable Mentions

Electric Light Orchestra — Mr. Blue Sky

Elvis Presley — Blue Suede Shoes

Kenny Wayne Shepherd — Blue on Black

Styx — Suite Madame Blue

The Allman Brothers Band — Blue Sky

Willie Nelson — Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain

Linda Ronstadt — Blue Bayou

New Order — Blue Monday

