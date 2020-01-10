Friday Five: Blue songs

Thursday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, so why not show some support for blue?
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
Markley, van Camp & Robbins | January 10, 2020
5. Foreigner — Blue Morning, Blue Day
4. Badfinger — Baby Blue
3. The Ozark Mountain Daredevils — Jackie Blue
2. Styx — Blue Collar Man
1. The Who — Behind Blue Eyes
Honorable Mentions
Electric Light Orchestra — Mr. Blue Sky
Elvis Presley — Blue Suede Shoes
Kenny Wayne Shepherd — Blue on Black
Styx — Suite Madame Blue
The Allman Brothers Band — Blue Sky
Willie Nelson — Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
Linda Ronstadt — Blue Bayou
New Order — Blue Monday