Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Canadian Artists
Katy Barber
Feb 11, 2022 @ 1:26pm
5. Nickelback – Rockstar
4. Bachman-Turner Overdrive
3. Rush
2. Bryan Adams
1. The Guess Who
Honorable Mentions
Alanis Morissette
Anne Murray – Snowbird
April Wine – Roller
Avril Lavigne
The Band
Barenaked Ladies – One Week
Celine Dion – My Heart Will Go On
Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane
Crash Test Dummies – Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm
Drake
Five Man Electrical Band
Gordon Lightfoot
Honeymoon Suite – New Girl Now
Justin Bieber
KD Lang – Constant Craving
The Kings
Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah
Loverboy
Neil Young
Red Rider – Lunatic Fringe
Sarah McLachlan
Shania Twain
Steppenwolf
The Tragically Hip – Bobcaygeon
Triumph – Magic Power
Trooper – Raise A Little Hell
William Shatner – Rocket Man
Friday Five
