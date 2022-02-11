      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Canadian Artists

Katy Barber
Feb 11, 2022 @ 1:26pm

5. Nickelback – Rockstar

4. Bachman-Turner Overdrive

3. Rush

2. Bryan Adams

1. The Guess Who

Honorable Mentions

Alanis Morissette 

Anne Murray – Snowbird 

April Wine – Roller 

Avril Lavigne 

The Band 

Barenaked Ladies – One Week 

Celine Dion – My Heart Will Go On 

Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane 

Crash Test Dummies – Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm 

Drake 

Five Man Electrical Band 

Gordon Lightfoot 

Honeymoon Suite – New Girl Now 

Justin Bieber 

KD Lang – Constant Craving 

The Kings 

Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah 

Loverboy 

Neil Young 

Red Rider – Lunatic Fringe 

Sarah McLachlan 

Shania Twain 

Steppenwolf 

The Tragically Hip – Bobcaygeon 

Triumph – Magic Power 

Trooper – Raise A Little Hell 

William Shatner – Rocket Man

TAGS
Friday Five
