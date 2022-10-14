KTSA KTSA Logo

Friday Five: Cat Songs

By Dennis Foley
October 14, 2022 1:31PM CDT
5. Al Stewart – Year Of The Cat

4. Elton John – Honky Cat

3. Tom Jones – What’s New Pussycat?

2. Harry Chapin – Cats in the Cradle

1. Ted Nugent – Cat Scratch Fever

Honorable Mention

Brian Setzer – This Cat’s on a Hot Tin Roof

Janet Jackson – Black Cat

Johnny Cash – Mean Eyed Cat

Johnny Winter – Black Cat Bone

The Lovin’ Spoonful – Nashville Cats

Poison – Look What the Cat Dragged In

Primus – Tommy the Cat

The Rolling Stones – Stray Cat Blues

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

Stray Cats – Stray Cat Strut

Suzi Quatro – Cat Size

Tygers Of Pan Tang – Wild Catz

 

