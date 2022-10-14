Friday Five: Cat Songs
October 14, 2022 1:31PM CDT
5. Al Stewart – Year Of The Cat
4. Elton John – Honky Cat
3. Tom Jones – What’s New Pussycat?
2. Harry Chapin – Cats in the Cradle
1. Ted Nugent – Cat Scratch Fever
Honorable Mention
Brian Setzer – This Cat’s on a Hot Tin Roof
Janet Jackson – Black Cat
Johnny Cash – Mean Eyed Cat
Johnny Winter – Black Cat Bone
The Lovin’ Spoonful – Nashville Cats
Poison – Look What the Cat Dragged In
Primus – Tommy the Cat
The Rolling Stones – Stray Cat Blues
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
Stray Cats – Stray Cat Strut
Suzi Quatro – Cat Size
Tygers Of Pan Tang – Wild Catz