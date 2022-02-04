      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Cold stuff songs (Ice, Snow, Sleet, etc.)

Katy Barber
Feb 4, 2022 @ 1:30pm

5. Katy Perry – Hot N Cold 

4. Van Halen – Ice Cream Man

3. Vanilla Ice – Ice Ice Baby

2. Stevie Ray Vaughan – Cold Shot

1.  Foreigner – Cold as Ice

Honorable Mentions

ACDC – Black Ice 

Cinderella – Long Cold Winter 

Cry of Love – Too Cold In The Winter 

The Darkness – Love On The Rocks With No Ice 

Def Leppard – Blood Runs Cold 

Gary Moore – Cold Day In Hell 

Hank Williams – Cold Cold Heart 

Jet – Cold Hard Bitch 

John Lennon – Cold Turkey 

Judas Priest – Out In The Cold 

Kiss – Cold Gin 

Kiss – Hot and Cold 

Metallica – Trapped Under Ice

Pink Floyd – The Thin Ice 

Queen – Stone Cold Crazy 

Rainbow – Stone Cold 

Rick James – Cold Blooded 

Rush – Cold Fire 

Three Days Grace – World So Cold 

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Out in the Cold 

Tone Loc – Funky Cold Medina

Connect With Us Listen To Us On