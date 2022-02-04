Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Cold stuff songs (Ice, Snow, Sleet, etc.)
Katy Barber
Feb 4, 2022 @ 1:30pm
5. Katy Perry – Hot N Cold
4. Van Halen – Ice Cream Man
3. Vanilla Ice – Ice Ice Baby
2. Stevie Ray Vaughan – Cold Shot
1. Foreigner – Cold as Ice
Honorable Mentions
ACDC – Black Ice
Cinderella – Long Cold Winter
Cry of Love – Too Cold In The Winter
The Darkness – Love On The Rocks With No Ice
Def Leppard – Blood Runs Cold
Gary Moore – Cold Day In Hell
Hank Williams – Cold Cold Heart
Jet – Cold Hard Bitch
John Lennon – Cold Turkey
Judas Priest – Out In The Cold
Kiss – Cold Gin
Kiss – Hot and Cold
Metallica – Trapped Under Ice
Pink Floyd – The Thin Ice
Queen – Stone Cold Crazy
Rainbow – Stone Cold
Rick James – Cold Blooded
Rush – Cold Fire
Three Days Grace – World So Cold
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Out in the Cold
Tone Loc – Funky Cold Medina
