Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Friday Five
Friday Five: Cry Songs
Dennis Foley
Jun 10, 2022 @ 1:33pm
5. Justin Timberlake – Cry Me A River
4. Aerosmith – Cryin’
3. Van Halen – Jamie’s Cryin’
2. Journey – Who’s Crying Now
1. Prince – When Doves Cry
Honorable Mention
Alice Cooper – I Never Cry
Asia – Don’t Cry
The Beatles – Cry Baby Cry
Bob Dylan – It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry
Dwight Yoakam – It Only Hurts When I Cry
Fergie – Big Girls Don’t Cry
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – Big Girls Don’t Cry
Godsmack – Cryin’ Like A Bitch!!
Guns N’ Roses – Don’t Cry
Hank Williams – I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry
Hootie and The Blowfish – Let Her Cry
Julie Covington – Don’t Cry for Me Argentina
Poison – Cry Tough
Ray Charles – Crying Time
The Rolling Stones – Fool to Cry
Roy Orbison – Crying
Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Sky is Crying
Stone Temple Pilots – Cry Cry
White Lion – When The Children Cry
Whitesnake – Crying in the Rain
Willie Nelson – Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
Wilson Phillips – You Won’t See Me Cry
Popular Posts
70's hitmaker, Texas native Jim Seals dies
One dead, two others hospitalized after three separate incidents at Canyon Lake.
Woman killed on San Antonio's Northeast side. Police search for shooter
Woman shot twice in drive-by on San Antonio's Southwest side
Oil spill causes massive Interstate 10 closure in northwest San Antonio
Recent Posts
Amarillo Zoo needs help figuring out what its “Unidentified Amarillo Object” is
9 hours ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 10, 2022
11 hours ago
Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing
12 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On