      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Cry Songs

Dennis Foley
Jun 10, 2022 @ 1:33pm

5. Justin Timberlake – Cry Me A River

4. Aerosmith – Cryin’

3. Van Halen – Jamie’s Cryin’

2. Journey – Who’s Crying Now

1. Prince – When Doves Cry

Honorable Mention

Alice Cooper – I Never Cry

Asia – Don’t Cry

The Beatles – Cry Baby Cry

Bob Dylan – It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry

Dwight Yoakam – It Only Hurts When I Cry

Fergie – Big Girls Don’t Cry

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – Big Girls Don’t Cry

Godsmack – Cryin’ Like A Bitch!!

Guns N’ Roses – Don’t Cry

Hank Williams – I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry

Hootie and The Blowfish – Let Her Cry

Julie Covington – Don’t Cry for Me Argentina

Poison – Cry Tough

Ray Charles – Crying Time

The Rolling Stones – Fool to Cry

Roy Orbison – Crying

Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Sky is Crying

Stone Temple Pilots – Cry Cry

White Lion – When The Children Cry

Whitesnake – Crying in the Rain

Willie Nelson – Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain

Wilson Phillips – You Won’t See Me Cry

Popular Posts
70's hitmaker, Texas native Jim Seals dies
One dead, two others hospitalized after three separate incidents at Canyon Lake.
Woman killed on San Antonio's Northeast side. Police search for shooter
Woman shot twice in drive-by on San Antonio's Southwest side
Oil spill causes massive Interstate 10 closure in northwest San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On