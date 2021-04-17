      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Dance Songs

Dennis Foley
Apr 16, 2021 @ 7:51pm

5. Bee Gees — You Should Be Dancing

4. Bruce Springsteen — Dancing In The Dark

3. Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers — Mary Jane’s Last Dance

2. Elton John — Tiny Dancer

1. Van Halen — Dance The Night Away

Honorable Mentions

ABBA — Dancing Queen

Aerosmith — Same Old Song And Dance

Andy Gibb — Shadow Dancing

Billy Idol — Dancing With Myself

David Bowie — Let’s Dance

David Bowie & Mick Jagger — Dancing In The Street

Don Henley — All She Wants To Do Is Dance

Extreme — Decadent Dance

Garth Brooks — The Dance

The Hooters — And We Danced

The Kinks — Come Dancing

Lee Ann Womack — I Hope You Dance

Lady Gaga — Just Dance

Led Zeppelin — Dancing Days

Leif Garrett — I Was Made For Dancing

Leo Sayer — You Make Me Feel Like Dancing

Loggins and Messina — Your Mama Don’t Dance

Louis Armstrong — I Won’t Dance

Luther Vandross — Dance With My Father

Men Without Hats — The Safety Dance

Mother Love Bone — Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns

Orleans — Dance With Me

Poison — Your Mama Don’t Dance

Ratt — Dance

The Rolling Stones — Dance Little Sister

Sly & The Family Stone — Dance To The Music

Thin Lizzy — Dancing In The Moonlight

Tina Turner — Private Dancer

Van Halen — Dancing In The Street

Van Morrison — Moondance

Whitney Houston — I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Wilson Pickett — Land of 1000 Dances

