News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Dance Songs
Dennis Foley
Apr 16, 2021 @ 7:51pm
5. Bee Gees — You Should Be Dancing
4. Bruce Springsteen — Dancing In The Dark
3. Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers — Mary Jane’s Last Dance
2. Elton John — Tiny Dancer
1. Van Halen — Dance The Night Away
Honorable Mentions
ABBA — Dancing Queen
Aerosmith — Same Old Song And Dance
Andy Gibb — Shadow Dancing
Billy Idol — Dancing With Myself
David Bowie — Let’s Dance
David Bowie & Mick Jagger — Dancing In The Street
Don Henley — All She Wants To Do Is Dance
Extreme — Decadent Dance
Garth Brooks — The Dance
(not available)
The Hooters — And We Danced
The Kinks — Come Dancing
Lee Ann Womack — I Hope You Dance
Lady Gaga — Just Dance
Led Zeppelin — Dancing Days
Leif Garrett — I Was Made For Dancing
Leo Sayer — You Make Me Feel Like Dancing
Loggins and Messina — Your Mama Don’t Dance
Louis Armstrong — I Won’t Dance
Luther Vandross — Dance With My Father
Men Without Hats — The Safety Dance
Mother Love Bone — Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns
Orleans — Dance With Me
Poison — Your Mama Don’t Dance
Ratt — Dance
The Rolling Stones — Dance Little Sister
Sly & The Family Stone — Dance To The Music
Thin Lizzy — Dancing In The Moonlight
Tina Turner — Private Dancer
Van Halen — Dancing In The Street
Van Morrison — Moondance
Whitney Houston — I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Wilson Pickett — Land of 1000 Dances
Popular Posts
A Very Personal Video Message From Trey
Bogus bomb threats prompt closure of 2 Walmart stores in San Antonio, police say
Bexar County deputies discover nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana following traffic stop
Trey's Take On The Retirement Of One Of Our Own
Man shot and killed while riding bicycle north of downtown San Antonio
Recent Posts
Friday Five: Dance Songs
2 hours ago
City of San Antonio hires new permanent Metro Health director
4 hours ago
Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 04-16-21 By David Cross
4 hours ago
Stay Connected
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON