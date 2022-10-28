Friday Five: Dark Songs
October 28, 2022 1:30PM CDT
5. Iron Maiden – Fear Of The Dark
4. Bruce Springsteen – Dancing in the Dark
3. Dio – Rainbow in the Dark
2. Billy Squier – In The Dark
1. Eddie & The Cruisers – On the Dark Side
Honorable Mention
Badlands – Dreams In The Dark
Bruce Springsteen – Darkness on the Edge of Town
George Harrison – Beware of Darkness
George Harrison – Dark Horse
Grateful Dead – Dark Star
Johnny Cash – I See A Darkness
Katy Perry – Dark Horse
Megadeth – In My Darkest Hour
Ozzy Osbourne – Shot in the Dark
Pat Benatar – Promises In The Dark
Steve Miller Band – My Dark Hour
Switchfoot – Dark Horses
Syd Barrett – Dark Globe
