KTSA KTSA Logo

Friday Five: Dark Songs

By Dennis Foley
October 28, 2022 1:30PM CDT
Share
Friday Five: Dark Songs

5. Iron Maiden – Fear Of The Dark

4. Bruce Springsteen – Dancing in the Dark

3. Dio – Rainbow in the Dark

2. Billy Squier – In The Dark

1. Eddie & The Cruisers – On the Dark Side

Honorable Mention

Badlands – Dreams In The Dark

(not available)

Bruce Springsteen – Darkness on the Edge of Town

George Harrison – Beware of Darkness

George Harrison – Dark Horse

Grateful Dead – Dark Star

Johnny Cash – I See A Darkness

Katy Perry – Dark Horse

Megadeth – In My Darkest Hour

Ozzy Osbourne – Shot in the Dark

Pat Benatar – Promises In The Dark

Steve Miller Band – My Dark Hour

Switchfoot – Dark Horses

Syd Barrett – Dark Globe

(not available)

Popular Posts

1

Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
2

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
3

Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio's Northeast side
4

Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting