      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Doctor Songs

Dennis Foley
Jul 15, 2022 @ 1:30pm

5. Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!

4. Robert Palmer – Bad Case of Lovin’ You (Doctor Doctor)

3. Kiss – Calling Dr. Love

2. Motley Crue – Dr. Feelgood

1. Jackson Browne – Doctor My Eyes

Honorable Mentions

Aqua – Doctor Jones

Aretha Franklin – Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)

The Beatles – Doctor Robert

Cheap Trick – The Doctor

David Seville – Witch Doctor

The Doobie Brothers – The Doctor

Humble Pie – I Don’t Need No Doctor

Iron Maiden – Doctor Doctor

Little Feat – Rock and Roll Doctor

Rolling Stones – Dear Doctor

Ted Nugent – Just What The Doctor Ordered

Tina Charles – Dr Love

UFO – Doctor Doctor

Van Halen – Somebody Get Me a Doctor

WASP – I Don’t Need No Doctor

The Who – Doctor Jimmy

Popular Posts
Two San Antonio boys shot while waiting for fruit cups
Woman stabs man during argument at San Antonio convenience store
One driver injured, another detained for suspicion of DWI following crash on San Antonio's Northwest side
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Antonio
Trey Ware Show: Surveillance Video Obtained From Inside Uvalde School Shooting - WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT
Connect With Us Listen To Us On