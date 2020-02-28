Friday Five: Doctor Songs
With the coronavirus worries sweeping the world, why not list the best songs with ‘doctor’ in the title?
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 28, 2020
5. Van Halen — Somebody Get Me A Doctor
4. Robert Palmer — Bad Case of Lovin’ You (Doctor, Doctor)
3. Jackson Browne — Doctor My Eyes
2. Kiss — Calling Dr. Love
1. Motley Crue — Dr. Feelgood
Honorable Mentions
Beatles — Doctor Robert
Black Sabbath — Rock n Roll Doctor
Ted Nugent — Just What The Doctor Ordered
UFO — Doctor Doctor