Friday Five: Doctor Songs

Dennis Foley
Feb 28, 2020 @ 2:54pm

With the coronavirus worries sweeping the world, why not list the best songs with ‘doctor’ in the title?

The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 28, 2020

5. Van Halen — Somebody Get Me A Doctor

4. Robert Palmer — Bad Case of Lovin’ You (Doctor, Doctor)

3. Jackson Browne — Doctor My Eyes

2. Kiss — Calling Dr. Love

1. Motley Crue — Dr. Feelgood

Honorable Mentions

Beatles — Doctor Robert

Black Sabbath — Rock n Roll Doctor

Ted Nugent — Just What The Doctor Ordered

UFO — Doctor Doctor

