Take a look at this week’s Friday Five: Eye Songs!
5. Alan Parsons Project — Eye in the Sky
4. Jackson Browne — Doctor My Eyes
3. The Who — Behind Blue Eyes
2. The Eagles — Lyin’ Eyes
1. Survivor — Eye Of The Tiger
Honorable Mentions
38 Special — Wild Eyed Southern Boys
Billy Idol — Eyes Without A Face
Blake Shelton — My Eyes
Bob Welsh — Ebony Eyes
Cheap Trick — Big Eyes
Crosby, Stills and Nash — Suite Judy Blue Eyes
Crystal Gayle — Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue
Dierks Bentley — I Wanna Make You Close Your Eyes
Eric Carmen — Hungry Eyes
Eric Clapton — My Father’s Eyes
Frankie Valli — Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You
Frankie Valli — My Eyes Adored You
The Guess Who — These Eyes
Hall and Oates — Private Eyes
Jeff Healy Band — Angel Eyes
Judas Priest — Electric Eye
Kim Carnes — Bette Davis Eyes
Night Ranger — When You Close Your Eyes
Ozzy and Lita — Close My Eyes Forever
Peter Gabriel — In Your Eyes
Queensryche — Eyes Of A Stranger
Rednex — Cotton Eyed Joe
Sheena Easton — For Your Eyes Only
Shinedown — Diamond Eyes
Sugarloaf — Green Eyed Lady
Tonic — Open Up Your Eyes
Van Morrison — Brown Eyed Girl
Willie Nelson — Blue Eyes Cryin’ In The Rain