Friday Five: Eye Songs

Dennis Foley
Mar 26, 2021 @ 8:56pm

Take a look at this week’s Friday Five: Eye Songs!

5. Alan Parsons Project — Eye in the Sky

4. Jackson Browne — Doctor My Eyes

3. The Who — Behind Blue Eyes

2. The Eagles — Lyin’ Eyes

1. Survivor — Eye Of The Tiger

Honorable Mentions

38 Special — Wild Eyed Southern Boys

Billy Idol — Eyes Without A Face

Blake Shelton — My Eyes

Bob Welsh — Ebony Eyes

Cheap Trick — Big Eyes

Crosby, Stills and Nash — Suite Judy Blue Eyes

Crystal Gayle — Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue

Dierks Bentley — I Wanna Make You Close Your Eyes

Eric Carmen — Hungry Eyes

Eric Clapton — My Father’s Eyes

Frankie Valli — Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You

Frankie Valli — My Eyes Adored You

The Guess Who — These Eyes

Hall and Oates — Private Eyes

Jeff Healy Band — Angel Eyes

Judas Priest — Electric Eye

Kim Carnes — Bette Davis Eyes

Night Ranger — When You Close Your Eyes

Ozzy and Lita — Close My Eyes Forever

Peter Gabriel — In Your Eyes

Queensryche — Eyes Of A Stranger

Rednex — Cotton Eyed Joe

Sheena Easton — For Your Eyes Only

Shinedown — Diamond Eyes

Sugarloaf — Green Eyed Lady

Tonic — Open Up Your Eyes

Van Morrison — Brown Eyed Girl

Willie Nelson — Blue Eyes Cryin’ In The Rain

