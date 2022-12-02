KTSA KTSA Logo

Friday Five: Eyes Songs

By Dennis Foley
December 2, 2022 1:29PM CST
Friday Five: Eyes Songs

5. The Guess Who – These Eyes

4. Peter Gabriel – In Your Eyes

3. The Who – Behind Blue Eyes

2. Eagles – Lyin’ Eyes

1. Survivor – Eye Of The Tiger

Honorable Mention

38 Special – Wild Eyed Southern Boys

Alan Parsons Project – Eye in the Sky

Billy Idol – Eyes Without A Face

Blake Shelton – My Eyes

Bob Welch – Ebony Eyes

Cheap Trick – Big Eyes

Crosby, Stills & Nash – Suite Judy Blue Eyes

Crystal Gayle – Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue

Eric Carmen – Hungry Eyes

Eric Clapton – My Father’s Eyes

Frankie Valli – Can’t Take My Eyes off of You

Frankie Valli – My Eyes Adored You

Hall and Oates – Private Eyes

Jackson Browne – Doctor My Eyes

Jeff Healey Band – Angel Eyes

Judas Priest – Electric Eye

Kim Carnes – Bette Davis Eyes

Night Ranger – When You Close Your Eyes

Ozzy and Lita – Close My Eyes Forever

Queensryche – Eyes Of A Stranger

Rednex – Cotton Eyed Joe

Sheena Easton – For Your Eyes Only

Shinedown – Diamond Eyes

Sugarloaf – Green Eyed Lady

(not available)

Tonic – Open Up Your Eyes

Van Morrison – Brown Eyed Girl

Willie Nelson – Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain

