Friday Five: Eyes Songs
December 2, 2022 1:29PM CST
5. The Guess Who – These Eyes
4. Peter Gabriel – In Your Eyes
3. The Who – Behind Blue Eyes
2. Eagles – Lyin’ Eyes
1. Survivor – Eye Of The Tiger
Honorable Mention
38 Special – Wild Eyed Southern Boys
Alan Parsons Project – Eye in the Sky
Billy Idol – Eyes Without A Face
Blake Shelton – My Eyes
Bob Welch – Ebony Eyes
Cheap Trick – Big Eyes
Crosby, Stills & Nash – Suite Judy Blue Eyes
Crystal Gayle – Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue
Eric Carmen – Hungry Eyes
Eric Clapton – My Father’s Eyes
Frankie Valli – Can’t Take My Eyes off of You
Frankie Valli – My Eyes Adored You
Hall and Oates – Private Eyes
Jackson Browne – Doctor My Eyes
Jeff Healey Band – Angel Eyes
Judas Priest – Electric Eye
Kim Carnes – Bette Davis Eyes
Night Ranger – When You Close Your Eyes
Ozzy and Lita – Close My Eyes Forever
Queensryche – Eyes Of A Stranger
Rednex – Cotton Eyed Joe
Sheena Easton – For Your Eyes Only
Shinedown – Diamond Eyes
Sugarloaf – Green Eyed Lady
