Friday Five: Fall Songs

5. TLC – Waterfalls 4. The Spinners – Could It Be I’m Falling In Love 3. BJ Thomas – Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head 2. Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling In Love 1. Tom Petty – Free Fallin’ Honorable Mention Aerosmith – Falling In Love Alicia Keys – Fallin’ Cinderella – Fallin’ Apart at the Seams Clay Walker – Fall Eric Carmen – Never Gonna Fall in Love Again The Fixx – Stand Or Fall Freddie Fender – Before the Next Teardrop Falls Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds – Fallin’ in Love Jeff Bridges – Fallin’ And Flyin’ Journey – After the Fall Kenny Chesney – Boys of Fall Kiss – Tears Are Falling Korn – Falling Away From Me LeBlanc and Carr – Falling Motley Crue – Too Young to Fall in Love Mudvayne – Not Falling Patsy Cline – I Fall to Pieces Peter Cetera, Amy Grant – The Next Time I Fall Pretty Poison – Catch Me (I’m Falling) Queen – Hammer to Fall REM – Fall On Me Sammy Hagar – I’ll Fall in Love Again Selena – I Could Fall In Love Sugar Ray – Falls Apart Usher – DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love Velvet Revolver – Fall To Pieces