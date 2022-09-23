KTSA KTSA Logo

Friday Five: Fall Songs

By Dennis Foley
September 23, 2022 1:30PM CDT
Share
Friday Five: Fall Songs

5. TLC – Waterfalls

4. The Spinners – Could It Be I’m Falling In Love

3. BJ Thomas – Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head

2. Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling In Love

1. Tom Petty – Free Fallin’

Honorable Mention

Aerosmith – Falling In Love

Alicia Keys – Fallin’

Cinderella – Fallin’ Apart at the Seams

Clay Walker – Fall

Eric Carmen – Never Gonna Fall in Love Again

The Fixx – Stand Or Fall

Freddie Fender – Before the Next Teardrop Falls

Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds – Fallin’ in Love

Jeff Bridges – Fallin’ And Flyin’

Journey – After the Fall

Kenny Chesney – Boys of Fall

Kiss – Tears Are Falling

Korn – Falling Away From Me

LeBlanc and Carr – Falling

Motley Crue – Too Young to Fall in Love

Mudvayne – Not Falling

Patsy Cline – I Fall to Pieces

Peter Cetera, Amy Grant – The Next Time I Fall

Pretty Poison – Catch Me (I’m Falling)

Queen – Hammer to Fall

REM – Fall On Me

Sammy Hagar – I’ll Fall in Love Again

Selena – I Could Fall In Love

Sugar Ray – Falls Apart

Usher – DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love

Velvet Revolver – Fall To Pieces

Popular Posts

1

Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
2

SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
3

SAPD: Man killed in crash between car and 18-wheeler on northeast side
4

KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware: Sheriff Javier Salazar discusses DeSantis investigation for human trafficking
5

One dead in shooting on San Antonio's West side