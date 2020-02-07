Friday Five: Female Rockers
The Super Bowl halftime show featured two big time female pop stars. So, why not list the best female rockers of all time?
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 7, 2020
5. Pat Benatar
4. Joan Jett
3. Linda Ronstadt
2. Janis Joplin
1. Heart
Honorable Mentions
4 Non Blondes
Halestorm
Jefferson Airplane
Lita Ford
No Doubt
Scandal ft. Patty Smyth
Stevie Nicks
The Pretenders
Juice Newton
Doro Pesch