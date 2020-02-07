      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Female Rockers

Dennis Foley
Feb 7, 2020 @ 5:50pm

The Super Bowl halftime show featured two big time female pop stars.  So, why not list the best female rockers of all time?

The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 7, 2020

5. Pat Benatar

4. Joan Jett

3. Linda Ronstadt

2. Janis Joplin

1. Heart

Honorable Mentions

4 Non Blondes

Halestorm

Jefferson Airplane

Lita Ford

No Doubt

Scandal ft. Patty Smyth

Stevie Nicks

The Pretenders

Juice Newton

Doro Pesch

