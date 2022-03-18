      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Fight Songs

Dennis Foley
Mar 18, 2022 @ 2:26pm

5. Beastie Boys – (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)

4. Carl Douglas – Kung Fu Fighting

3. REO Speedwagon – Can’t Fight This Feeling

2. The Rolling Stones – Street Fighting Man

1. Elton John – Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)

Honorable Mention

The Flaming Lips – Fight Test

The Isley Brothers – Fight The Power

Jack White – Would You Fight For My Love

Judas Priest – Fight For Your Life

Judas Priest – Worth Fighting For

Kansas – Fight Fire With Fire

Kenny Loggins and Steve Perry – Don’t Fight It

Merle Haggard – The Fightin’ Side of Me

Metallica – Fight Fire With Fire

Motley Crue – Fight for Your Rights

Pete Townsend and David Gilmour – White City Fighting

Public Enemy – Fight The Power

Queen – Fight From The Inside

Rachel Platten – Fight Song

Thin Lizzy – Fight or Fall

Thin Lizzy – Fighting My Way Back

Tina Turner – I Don’t Wanna Fight

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – I Don’t Wanna Fight

Triumph – Fight The Good Fight

White Lion – Little Fighter

