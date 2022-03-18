Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Fight Songs
Dennis Foley
Mar 18, 2022 @ 2:26pm
5. Beastie Boys – (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)
4. Carl Douglas – Kung Fu Fighting
3. REO Speedwagon – Can’t Fight This Feeling
2. The Rolling Stones – Street Fighting Man
1. Elton John – Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)
Honorable Mention
The Flaming Lips – Fight Test
The Isley Brothers – Fight The Power
Jack White – Would You Fight For My Love
Judas Priest – Fight For Your Life
Judas Priest – Worth Fighting For
Kansas – Fight Fire With Fire
Kenny Loggins and Steve Perry – Don’t Fight It
Merle Haggard – The Fightin’ Side of Me
Metallica – Fight Fire With Fire
Motley Crue – Fight for Your Rights
Pete Townsend and David Gilmour – White City Fighting
Public Enemy – Fight The Power
Queen – Fight From The Inside
Rachel Platten – Fight Song
Thin Lizzy – Fight or Fall
Thin Lizzy – Fighting My Way Back
Tina Turner – I Don’t Wanna Fight
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – I Don’t Wanna Fight
Triumph – Fight The Good Fight
White Lion – Little Fighter
