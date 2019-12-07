      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Fight songs

Dennis Foley
Dec 6, 2019 @ 9:38pm

It was a wild, wild (Mid)west standoff: 77-year-old former vice president Joe Biden vs. 83-year-old former Iowa farmer.

That inspired the guys to come up with the best “fight” songs — songs with the word “fight” in the title, not actual fight songs.

The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

 

5. Carl Douglas — Kung Fu Fighting

4. The Rolling Stones — Street Fighting Man

3. REO Speedwagon — Can’t Fight This Feeling

2. Beastie Boys — Fight For Your Right

1. Elton John — Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting

Honorable Mentions

Judas Priest — Fight for Your Life

Merle Haggard — The Fightin Side Of Me

Metallica — Fight Fire with Fire

Triumph — Fight The Good Fight

James Taylor — Stand and Fight

Nickelback — Fight for All the Wrong Reasons

Helloween — Do You Know What You’re Fighting For

