Friday Five: Fight songs

It was a wild, wild (Mid)west standoff: 77-year-old former vice president Joe Biden vs. 83-year-old former Iowa farmer.
That inspired the guys to come up with the best “fight” songs — songs with the word “fight” in the title, not actual fight songs.
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
5. Carl Douglas — Kung Fu Fighting
4. The Rolling Stones — Street Fighting Man
3. REO Speedwagon — Can’t Fight This Feeling
2. Beastie Boys — Fight For Your Right
1. Elton John — Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting
Honorable Mentions
Judas Priest — Fight for Your Life
Merle Haggard — The Fightin Side Of Me
Metallica — Fight Fire with Fire
Triumph — Fight The Good Fight
James Taylor — Stand and Fight
Nickelback — Fight for All the Wrong Reasons
Helloween — Do You Know What You’re Fighting For