Friday Five: Fly Songs

Jan 28, 2022 @ 1:30pm

5. Tom Petty – Learning to Fly

4. Rush – Fly By Night

3. Bill Conti – Gonna Fly Now

2. Sugar Ray – Fly

1. Steve Miller Band – Fly Like An Eagle

Honorable Mentions 

Drivin and Cryin – Fly Me Courageous 

Eagles – Midnight Flyer 

Enuff Z’nuff – Fly High Michelle 

Foo Fighters – Learn to Fly 

Frank Sinatra – Come Fly With Me 

Frank Sinatra – Fly Me To The Moon 

Jason Aldean – Fly Over States 

Jeff Bridges – Fallin’ And Flyin’ 

Lenny Kravitz – Fly Away 

Michael Buble – Fly Me to the Moon 

Offspring – Pretty Fly for a White Guy 

Ozzy – Flying High Again 

Pearl Jam – Given to Fly 

Pink Floyd – Learning to Fly 

R Kelly – I Believe I Can Fly 

REO Speedwagon – Time For Me To Fly 

Shinedown – Fly From The Inside 

Silver Convention – Fly Robin Fly 

Slaughter – Fly To The Angels 

Thousand Foot Crutch – Let the Sparks Fly 

U2 – The Fly

