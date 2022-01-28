Weather Alert
Friday Five: Fly Songs
News Desk
Jan 28, 2022 @ 1:30pm
5. Tom Petty – Learning to Fly
4. Rush – Fly By Night
3. Bill Conti – Gonna Fly Now
2. Sugar Ray – Fly
1. Steve Miller Band – Fly Like An Eagle
Honorable Mentions
Drivin and Cryin – Fly Me Courageous
Eagles – Midnight Flyer
Enuff Z’nuff – Fly High Michelle
Foo Fighters – Learn to Fly
Frank Sinatra – Come Fly With Me
Frank Sinatra – Fly Me To The Moon
Jason Aldean – Fly Over States
Jeff Bridges – Fallin’ And Flyin’
Lenny Kravitz – Fly Away
Michael Buble – Fly Me to the Moon
Offspring – Pretty Fly for a White Guy
Ozzy – Flying High Again
Pearl Jam – Given to Fly
Pink Floyd – Learning to Fly
R Kelly – I Believe I Can Fly
REO Speedwagon – Time For Me To Fly
Shinedown – Fly From The Inside
Silver Convention – Fly Robin Fly
Slaughter – Fly To The Angels
Thousand Foot Crutch – Let the Sparks Fly
U2 – The Fly
The post
Friday Five: Fly Songs
appeared first on
Markley Van Camp and Robbins
.
Friday Five
