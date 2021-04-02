      Weather Alert

Friday Five: “Fool” Songs

Dennis Foley
Apr 2, 2021 @ 2:51pm

With April Fool’s Day this week, how about the best “fool” songs?

 

5. Def Leppard — Foolin’

4. Led Zeppelin — Fool in the Rain

3. The Doobie Brothers — What A Fool Believes

2. Elvin Bishop — Fooled Around And Fell In Love

1. The Who — Won’t Get Fooled Again

Honorable Mentions

Aretha Franklin — Chain of Fools

The Beatles — The Fool On The Hill

Brother Cane — And Fools Shine On

Cinderella — Nobody’s Fool

Foghat — Fool For The City

Humble Pie — Fool For A Pretty Face

Ike and Tina Turner — A Fool In Love

Little Caesar — Chain Of Fools

The Main Ingredient — Everybody Plays The Fool

Quarterflash — Find Another Fool

Robert Plant — Ship of Fools

Steve Perry — Foolish Heart

Styx — Fooling Yourself

Whitesnake — Fool For Your Loving

