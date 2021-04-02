Friday Five: “Fool” Songs
With April Fool’s Day this week, how about the best “fool” songs?
5. Def Leppard — Foolin’
4. Led Zeppelin — Fool in the Rain
3. The Doobie Brothers — What A Fool Believes
2. Elvin Bishop — Fooled Around And Fell In Love
1. The Who — Won’t Get Fooled Again
Honorable Mentions
Aretha Franklin — Chain of Fools
The Beatles — The Fool On The Hill
Brother Cane — And Fools Shine On
Cinderella — Nobody’s Fool
Foghat — Fool For The City
Humble Pie — Fool For A Pretty Face
Ike and Tina Turner — A Fool In Love
Little Caesar — Chain Of Fools
The Main Ingredient — Everybody Plays The Fool
Quarterflash — Find Another Fool
Robert Plant — Ship of Fools
Steve Perry — Foolish Heart
Styx — Fooling Yourself
Whitesnake — Fool For Your Loving