Friday Five
Friday Five: Free/Freedom Songs
Dennis Foley
Jul 1, 2022 @ 5:10pm
5. Kid Rock – Born Free
4. Elton John – Philadelphia Freedom
3. The Edgar Winter Group – Free Ride
2. Tom Petty – Free Fallin’
1. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Freebird
Honorable Mentions
The Beatles – Free As A Bird
The BoDeans – Closer to Free
Cream – I Feel Free
En Vogue – Free Your Mind
George Michael – Freedom! ’90
Iron Maiden – Running Free
Jack White – Freedom At 21
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Stone Free
Michael McDonald – Sweet Freedom
Neil Young – Rockin’ in the Free World
Paul McCartney – Freedom
Pink Floyd – Free Four
Pink Floyd – When The Tigers Broke Free
Queen – I Want To Break Free
Rage Against the Machine – Freedom
Ratt – Nobody Rides For Free
Roger Daltrey – Free Me
The Rolling Stones – I’m Free
Sting – If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
Stryper – Free
Ted Nugent – Free-For-All
The Who – I’m Free
