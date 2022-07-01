      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Free/Freedom Songs

Dennis Foley
Jul 1, 2022 @ 5:10pm

5. Kid Rock – Born Free

4. Elton John – Philadelphia Freedom

3. The Edgar Winter Group – Free Ride

2. Tom Petty – Free Fallin’

1. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Freebird

Honorable Mentions

The Beatles – Free As A Bird

The BoDeans – Closer to Free

Cream – I Feel Free

En Vogue – Free Your Mind

George Michael – Freedom! ’90

Iron Maiden – Running Free

Jack White – Freedom At 21

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Stone Free

Michael McDonald – Sweet Freedom

Neil Young – Rockin’ in the Free World

Paul McCartney – Freedom

Pink Floyd – Free Four

Pink Floyd – When The Tigers Broke Free

Queen – I Want To Break Free

Rage Against the Machine – Freedom

Ratt – Nobody Rides For Free

Roger Daltrey – Free Me

The Rolling Stones – I’m Free

Sting – If You Love Somebody Set Them Free

Stryper – Free

Ted Nugent – Free-For-All

The Who – I’m Free

