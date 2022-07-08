Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Fruit Songs
Dennis Foley
Jul 8, 2022 @ 1:33pm
5. Warrant – Cherry Pie
4. Neil Diamond – Cherry Cherry
3. Prince – Raspberry Beret
2. Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through The Grapevine
1. John Mellencamp – Cherry Bomb
Honorable Mentions
Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
Aerosmith – Adam’s Apple
Brothers Johnson – Strawberry Letter No. 23
Fats Domino – Blueberry Hill
Harry Belafonte – Banana Boat Song
Harry Nilsson – Put The Lime In The Coconut
Jay and the Techniques – Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie
Johnny Cash – Orange Blossom Special
Led Zeppelin – Tangerine
Led Zeppelin – The Lemon Song
Ludacris – Blueberry Yum Yum
Meat Loaf – Life Is A Lemon And I Want My Money Back
OC Smith – Little Green Apples
Osmonds – One Bad Apple
Presidents of the United States of America – Peaches
Prince – Peach
REM – Orange Crush
Runaways – Cherry Bomb
Starz – Cherry Baby
U2 – Lemon
