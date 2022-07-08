      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Fruit Songs

Dennis Foley
Jul 8, 2022 @ 1:33pm

5. Warrant – Cherry Pie

4. Neil Diamond – Cherry Cherry

3. Prince – Raspberry Beret

2. Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through The Grapevine

1. John Mellencamp – Cherry Bomb

Honorable Mentions

Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever

Aerosmith – Adam’s Apple

Brothers Johnson – Strawberry Letter No. 23

Fats Domino – Blueberry Hill

Harry Belafonte – Banana Boat Song

Harry Nilsson – Put The Lime In The Coconut

Jay and the Techniques – Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie

Johnny Cash – Orange Blossom Special

Led Zeppelin – Tangerine

Led Zeppelin – The Lemon Song

Ludacris – Blueberry Yum Yum

Meat Loaf – Life Is A Lemon And I Want My Money Back

OC Smith – Little Green Apples

Osmonds – One Bad Apple

Presidents of the United States of America – Peaches

Prince – Peach

REM – Orange Crush

Runaways – Cherry Bomb

Starz – Cherry Baby

U2 – Lemon

Popular Posts
Man drowns while rescuing his daughter from Canyon Lake
Two men found shot to death in Northeast San Antonio parking lot
San Antonio man dies after firework explodes on his head
Taco Cabana responds to viral video showing rats in kitchen
Three shot at apartment on San Antonio's West side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On