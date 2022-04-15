      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Good Songs

Dennis Foley
Apr 15, 2022 @ 1:30pm

5. Linda Ronstadt – You’re No Good

4. The Cars – Good Times Roll

3. The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations

2. Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time

1. John Mellencamp – Hurts So Good

Honorable Mention

Bad Company – Good Lovin’ Gone Bad

The Beatles – Good Day Sunshine

Better Than Ezra – Good

The Black Crowes – Good Friday

Billy Currington – Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer

Billy Joel – Only the Good Die Young

Chic – Good Times

Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing

Green Day – Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

Herman’s Hermits – I’m Into Something Good

Ice Cube – Today Was A Good Day

INXS – Good Times

James Brown – I Got You (I Feel Good)

Joe Walsh – Life’s Been Good

Led Zeppelin – Good Times Bad Times

Little Richard – Good Golly Miss Molly

Marky Mark – Good Vibrations

Matchbox Twenty – Back 2 Good

The Rascals – Good Lovin’

Rufus and Chaka Khan – Tell Me Something Good

Tom Petty – It’s Good to be King

Triumph – Fight The Good Fight

Van Halen – Where Have All The Good Times Gone

Waylon & Willie – Good Hearted Woman

Waylon Jennings – Good Ol’ Boys

Yes – I’ve Seen All Good People

