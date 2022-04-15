Weather Alert
Friday Five
Friday Five: Good Songs
Dennis Foley
Apr 15, 2022 @ 1:30pm
5. Linda Ronstadt – You’re No Good
4. The Cars – Good Times Roll
3. The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
2. Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time
1. John Mellencamp – Hurts So Good
Honorable Mention
Bad Company – Good Lovin’ Gone Bad
The Beatles – Good Day Sunshine
Better Than Ezra – Good
The Black Crowes – Good Friday
Billy Currington – Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer
Billy Joel – Only the Good Die Young
Chic – Good Times
Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing
Green Day – Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
Herman’s Hermits – I’m Into Something Good
Ice Cube – Today Was A Good Day
INXS – Good Times
James Brown – I Got You (I Feel Good)
Joe Walsh – Life’s Been Good
Led Zeppelin – Good Times Bad Times
Little Richard – Good Golly Miss Molly
Marky Mark – Good Vibrations
Matchbox Twenty – Back 2 Good
The Rascals – Good Lovin’
Rufus and Chaka Khan – Tell Me Something Good
Tom Petty – It’s Good to be King
Triumph – Fight The Good Fight
Van Halen – Where Have All The Good Times Gone
Waylon & Willie – Good Hearted Woman
Waylon Jennings – Good Ol’ Boys
Yes – I’ve Seen All Good People
