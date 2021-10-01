Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Greatest Trios
Katy Barber
Oct 1, 2021 @ 1:39pm
5. Nirvana
4. Police
3. BeeGees
2. Rush
1. ZZ Top
Honorable Mentions
● America
● Beastie Boys
● Blink-182
● Cream
● Crosby Stills and Nash
● Cure
● Emerson, Lake and Palmer
● Genesis
● George Thorogood and the Destroyers
● Goo Goo Dolls
● Grand Funk Railroad
● Green Day
● James Gang
● Jimi Hendrix Experience
● Kings X
● Motorhead
● Muse
● Outfield
● Presidents of the United States of America
● Primus
● Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
● Stray Cats
● Sublime – Summertime
● Supremes
● Thin Lizzy
● Three Dog Night
● Triumph
● Wolfmother
TAGS
Friday Five
