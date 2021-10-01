      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Greatest Trios

Katy Barber
Oct 1, 2021 @ 1:39pm

5. Nirvana

4. Police

3. BeeGees

2. Rush

1. ZZ Top

Honorable Mentions

● America

● Beastie Boys

● Blink-182

● Cream

● Crosby Stills and Nash

● Cure

● Emerson, Lake and Palmer

● Genesis

● George Thorogood and the Destroyers

● Goo Goo Dolls

● Grand Funk Railroad

● Green Day

● James Gang

● Jimi Hendrix Experience

● Kings X

● Motorhead

● Muse

● Outfield

● Presidents of the United States of America

● Primus

● Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble

● Stray Cats

● Sublime – Summertime

● Supremes

● Thin Lizzy

● Three Dog Night

● Triumph

● Wolfmother

