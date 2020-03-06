Friday Five: Hand songs

Fears of the novel coronavirus and its worldwide spread has people flocking to stores to stock up on hand sanitizer, despite health officials recommending the best way to avoid getting sick is to wash your hands.
With this renewed call to wash your hands, what better way to reiterate this than to come up with the best songs with “hand” in the title.
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 6, 2020
5. Bon Jovi — Lay Your Hands On Me
4. Hootie and the Blowfish — Hold My Hand
3. Styx — Too Much Time On My Hands
2. Georgia Satellites — Keep Your Hands To Yourself
1. The Beatles — I Want To Hold Your Hand
Honorable Mentions
Alanis Morissette — Hand In My Pocket
Bon Jovi — Raise Your Hands
Guess Who — Hand Me Down World
John Cougar Mellencamp — Hand To Hold On To
Thompson Twins — Lay Your Hands On Me
Eric Clapton — Willie And The Hand Jive