Friday Five: Hand songs

Dennis Foley
Mar 6, 2020 @ 3:20pm

Fears of the novel coronavirus and its worldwide spread has people flocking to stores to stock up on hand sanitizer, despite health officials recommending the best way to avoid getting sick is to wash your hands.

With this renewed call to wash your hands, what better way to reiterate this than to come up with the best songs with “hand” in the title.

The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 6, 2020

5. Bon Jovi — Lay Your Hands On Me

4. Hootie and the Blowfish — Hold My Hand

3. Styx — Too Much Time On My Hands

2. Georgia Satellites — Keep Your Hands To Yourself

1. The Beatles — I Want To Hold Your Hand

Honorable Mentions

Alanis Morissette — Hand In My Pocket

Bon Jovi — Raise Your Hands

Guess Who — Hand Me Down World

John Cougar Mellencamp — Hand To Hold On To

Thompson Twins — Lay Your Hands On Me

Eric Clapton — Willie And The Hand Jive

