Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Head Songs
Dennis Foley
Jun 4, 2021 @ 5:04pm
5. Fleetwood Mac — Over My Head
4. Elvis Presley — Hard Headed Woman
3. Electric Light Orchestra — Can’t Get It Out Of My Head
2. BJ Thomas — Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
1. Foreigner — Head Games
Honorable Mentions
2Pac — Keep Ya Head Up
Argent — Hold Your Head Up
Avril Lavigne — Head Above Water
Beach Boys — Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)
Black Crowes — High Head Blues
Cat Stevens — Hard Headed Woman
Dean Martin — Ain’t That A Kick In The Head
King’s X — Over My Head
Mac Powell — Hard Headed Woman
Nine Inch Nails — Head Like A Hole
Paul Anka — Put Your Head On My Shoulder
Queens of the Stone Age — In My Head
Rage Against the Machine — Bullet In The Head
Tears For Fears — Head Over Heals
Willie Nelson — Red Headed Stranger
