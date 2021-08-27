Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Hero Songs
Dennis Foley
Aug 27, 2021 @ 2:16pm
5. Metallica — Hero Of The Day
4. Davie Bowie — Heroes
3. Enrique Iglesias — Hero
2. Foo Fighters — My Hero
1. Foreigner — Juke Box Hero
Honorable Mentions
Beach Boys — Heroes and Villains
Bo Donaldson and the Heywoods — Billy Don’t Be A Hero
Bonnie Tyler — Holding Out For A Hero
Chad Kroeger — Hero
David Crosby — Hero
John Lennon — Working Class Hero
The Kinks — Celluloid Heroes
Mariah Carey — Hero
Queensryche — Hero
Sammy Hagar — Remember The Heroes
Saxon — Broken Heroes
Tesla — Last Action Hero
Waylon Jennings — Honky Tonk Heroes
