Friday Five: Hero Songs

Dennis Foley
Aug 27, 2021 @ 2:16pm

5. Metallica — Hero Of The Day

4. Davie Bowie — Heroes

3. Enrique Iglesias — Hero

2. Foo Fighters — My Hero

1. Foreigner — Juke Box Hero

Honorable Mentions

Beach Boys — Heroes and Villains

Bo Donaldson and the Heywoods — Billy Don’t Be A Hero

Bonnie Tyler — Holding Out For A Hero

Chad Kroeger — Hero

David Crosby — Hero

John Lennon — Working Class Hero

The Kinks — Celluloid Heroes

Mariah Carey — Hero

Queensryche — Hero

Sammy Hagar — Remember The Heroes

Saxon — Broken Heroes

Tesla — Last Action Hero

Waylon Jennings — Honky Tonk Heroes

