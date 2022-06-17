      Weather Alert

Friday Five: High Songs

Dennis Foley
Jun 17, 2022 @ 1:55pm

5. Iron Maiden – Aces High

4. Stevie Wonder – Higher Ground

3. John Denver – Rocky Mountain High

2. Ozzy Osbourne – Flying High Again

1. Blondie – The Tide is High

Honorable Mentions

AC/DC – High Voltage

Afroman – Because I Got High

Creed – Higher

Damn Yankees – High Enough

Def Leppard – High ‘N’ Dry (Saturday Night)

Electric Light Orchestra – Fire On High

Enuff Z’nuff – Fly High Michelle

Frank Sinatra – High Hopes

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

Oasis – [Get Off Your] High Horse Lady

Outlaws – Green Grass & High Tides

Pink Floyd – High Hopes

Ramones – Rock and Roll High School

Steve Winwood – Back In The High Life Again

Steve Winwood – Higher Love

Tal Bachman – She’s So High

