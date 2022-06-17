Weather Alert
Friday Five
Friday Five: High Songs
Dennis Foley
Jun 17, 2022 @ 1:55pm
5. Iron Maiden – Aces High
4. Stevie Wonder – Higher Ground
3. John Denver – Rocky Mountain High
2. Ozzy Osbourne – Flying High Again
1. Blondie – The Tide is High
Honorable Mentions
AC/DC – High Voltage
Afroman – Because I Got High
Creed – Higher
Damn Yankees – High Enough
Def Leppard – High ‘N’ Dry (Saturday Night)
Electric Light Orchestra – Fire On High
Enuff Z’nuff – Fly High Michelle
Frank Sinatra – High Hopes
Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
Oasis – [Get Off Your] High Horse Lady
Outlaws – Green Grass & High Tides
Pink Floyd – High Hopes
Ramones – Rock and Roll High School
Steve Winwood – Back In The High Life Again
Steve Winwood – Higher Love
Tal Bachman – She’s So High
