Friday Five: Home songs

Scott Robbins has just gotten home from a hospital stay, so why not a Friday Five list of best songs with ‘home’ in the title?
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
Markley, van Camp, and Robbins | September 6, 2019
5. Eddie Money — Take Me Home Tonight
4. Motley Crue — Home Sweet Home
3. John Denver — Take Me Home Country Roads
2. Ozzy Osbourne — Mama I’m Coming Home
1. Lynyrd Skynyrd — Sweet Home Alabama
Honorable Mentions
Blind Faith — Can’t Find My Way Home
Blues Brothers — Sweet Home Chicago
Grand Funk Railroad — Closer to Home
Metallica — Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
Phillip Phillips — Home
Supertramp — Take The Long Way Home
Van Halen — Take Your Whiskey Home
Bruce Springsteen — My Hometown
Deep Purple — Nobody’s Home