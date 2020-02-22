      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Horse, Face, or Lesbian songs

Dennis Foley
Feb 21, 2020 @ 6:15pm

With the revelation Michael Bloomberg had used the phrase “horse-faced lesbian” — or “horsey faced lesbian” — why not the best songs with the words horse, face, or lesbian in the title.

The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 21, 2020

5. The Rolling Stones — Wild Horses

4. Lady Gaga — Poker Face

3. Billy Idol — Eyes Without a Face

2. James Taylor — Your Smiling Face

1. Big and Rich — Save a Horse [Ride a Cowboy]

Honorable Mentions

America — Horse with No Name

George Harrison — Dark Horse

Jethro Tull — Heavy Horses

KT Tunstall — Black Horse And The Cherry Tree

The Cult — American Horse

The Osmonds — Crazy Horses

Toby Keith — Beer For My Horses

