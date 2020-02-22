Friday Five: Horse, Face, or Lesbian songs
With the revelation Michael Bloomberg had used the phrase “horse-faced lesbian” — or “horsey faced lesbian” — why not the best songs with the words horse, face, or lesbian in the title.
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 21, 2020
5. The Rolling Stones — Wild Horses
4. Lady Gaga — Poker Face
3. Billy Idol — Eyes Without a Face
2. James Taylor — Your Smiling Face
1. Big and Rich — Save a Horse [Ride a Cowboy]
Honorable Mentions
America — Horse with No Name
George Harrison — Dark Horse
Jethro Tull — Heavy Horses
KT Tunstall — Black Horse And The Cherry Tree
The Cult — American Horse
The Osmonds — Crazy Horses
Toby Keith — Beer For My Horses