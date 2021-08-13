      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Hot or Heat Songs

Dennis Foley
Aug 13, 2021 @ 1:46pm

5. Nick Gilder — Hot Child In The City

4. Glenn Frey — The Heat Is On

3. Sly & The Family Stone — Hot Fun In The Summertime

2. Van Halen — Hot For Teacher

1. Foreigner — Hot Blooded

Honorable Mentions

AC/DC — Get It Hot

Asia — Heat Of The Moment

Brian Setzer — This Cat’s On A Hot Tin Roof

Buster Poindexter — Hot Hot Hot

Bryan Adams — Heat Of The Night

Donna Summer — Hot Stuff

Jimi Hendrix — Long Hot Summer Night

(not available)

Katy Perry — Hot N Cold

Keith Urban — Long Hot Summer

Kiss — Hot And Cold

(not available)

Kiss — Hotter Than Hell

Kool and the Gang — Too Hot

Led Zeppelin — Hot Dog

Loverboy — The Kid Is Hot Tonite

Martha and the Vandellas — Heat Wave

Motley Crue — Red Hot

Nelly — Hot in Herre

Pat Benatar — In The Heat Of The Night

Power Station — Some Like It Hot

Rod Stewart — Hot Legs

Snoop Dogg ft. Pharrell Williams — Drop It Like It’s Hot

Turnpike Troubadours — Long Hot Summer Day

The Who — Heat Wave

