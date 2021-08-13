Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Hot or Heat Songs
Dennis Foley
Aug 13, 2021 @ 1:46pm
5. Nick Gilder — Hot Child In The City
4. Glenn Frey — The Heat Is On
3. Sly & The Family Stone — Hot Fun In The Summertime
2. Van Halen — Hot For Teacher
1. Foreigner — Hot Blooded
Honorable Mentions
AC/DC — Get It Hot
Asia — Heat Of The Moment
Brian Setzer — This Cat’s On A Hot Tin Roof
Buster Poindexter — Hot Hot Hot
Bryan Adams — Heat Of The Night
Donna Summer — Hot Stuff
Jimi Hendrix — Long Hot Summer Night
(not available)
Katy Perry — Hot N Cold
Keith Urban — Long Hot Summer
Kiss — Hot And Cold
(not available)
Kiss — Hotter Than Hell
Kool and the Gang — Too Hot
Led Zeppelin — Hot Dog
Loverboy — The Kid Is Hot Tonite
Martha and the Vandellas — Heat Wave
Motley Crue — Red Hot
Nelly — Hot in Herre
Pat Benatar — In The Heat Of The Night
Power Station — Some Like It Hot
Rod Stewart — Hot Legs
Snoop Dogg ft. Pharrell Williams — Drop It Like It’s Hot
Turnpike Troubadours — Long Hot Summer Day
The Who — Heat Wave
