Friday Five
Friday Five: House Songs
Dennis Foley
Aug 12, 2022 @ 2:02pm
T-5. Talking Heads – Burning Down the House
T-5. Stevie Ray Vaughn – House Is A Rockin’
4. Animals – House of the Rising Sun
3. The Commodores – Brick House
2. John Mellencamp – Pink Houses
1. Elvis Presley – Jailhouse Rock
Honorable Mentions
Amy Grant – House Of Love
Bon Jovi – This House Is Not For Sale
Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young – Our House
Faster Pussycat – House of Pain
Flo Rida – My House
Glen Campbell – Dreams Of The Everyday Housewife
Great White – House Of Broken Love
Jimi Hendrix – Red House
KISS – Firehouse
Led Zeppelin – Houses of the Holy
Loggins and Messina – House at Pooh Corner
Madness – Our House
Metallica – The House Jack Built
Robert Plant – House Of Cards
Scorpions – We Built This House
The Doors – Roadhouse Blues
Van Halen – House of Pain
