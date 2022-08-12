      Weather Alert

Friday Five: House Songs

Dennis Foley
Aug 12, 2022 @ 2:02pm

T-5. Talking Heads – Burning Down the House

T-5. Stevie Ray Vaughn – House Is A Rockin’

4. Animals – House of the Rising Sun

3. The Commodores – Brick House

2. John Mellencamp – Pink Houses

1. Elvis Presley – Jailhouse Rock

Honorable Mentions

Amy Grant – House Of Love

Bon Jovi – This House Is Not For Sale

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young – Our House

Faster Pussycat – House of Pain

Flo Rida – My House

Glen Campbell – Dreams Of The Everyday Housewife

Great White – House Of Broken Love

Jimi Hendrix – Red House

KISS – Firehouse

Led Zeppelin – Houses of the Holy

Loggins and Messina – House at Pooh Corner

Madness – Our House

Metallica – The House Jack Built

Robert Plant – House Of Cards

Scorpions – We Built This House

The Doors – Roadhouse Blues

Van Halen – House of Pain

